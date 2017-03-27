State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) opened at 32.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $922.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.68. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Tim Carter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $91,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. The Company operates through approximately 60 banking centers, over 20 of which are located in grocery stores, and 25 motor bank facilities.

