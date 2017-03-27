Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 56.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,375,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 136.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,310,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $558,015,000 after buying an additional 5,949,819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,717,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

