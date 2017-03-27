Stantec Inc. (STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares. Stantec has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 310.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Stantec by 37.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

