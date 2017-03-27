Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Given Underperform Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Friday morning. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 750 ($9.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.97) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.56) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 301 ($3.78) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 666.84 ($8.38).

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 723.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,485 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 758.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 692.45. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 425.65 and a one year high of GBX 821.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 23.70 billion.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.14), for a total value of £44,746.85 ($56,235.83).

Standard Chartered PLC Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Bank provides personal banking, business banking, wealth management, Islamic banking and online banking services. Its segments include Corporate and Institutional clients, Commercial Clients, Private Banking Clients and Retail Clients. Its Corporate and Institutional clients segment consists of global corporates, local corporates and financial Institutions.

