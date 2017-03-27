Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Insider Ross Paterson Acquires 73 Shares

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Ross Paterson purchased 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($189.91).

Ross Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ross Paterson purchased 68 shares of Stagecoach Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £148.24 ($186.30).

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 198.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,660 shares. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 193.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 356.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.16. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.98) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their price target on Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.70) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.70 ($2.86).

Stagecoach Group plc Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

