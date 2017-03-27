Staffline Group Plc (STAF) Earns Buy Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,615 ($20.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STAF. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) target price on shares of Staffline Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Staffline Group Plc to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 1,050 ($13.20) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of Staffline Group Plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.71) price target on shares of Staffline Group Plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,213 ($15.24).

Shares of Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) traded up 0.52% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,397 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,133.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 954.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 296.12 million. Staffline Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 725.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,336.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 15.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Staffline Group Plc’s previous dividend of $10.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

In related news, insider Andy Hogarth purchased 55,000 shares of Staffline Group Plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £632,500 ($794,897.57).

Staffline Group Plc Company Profile

Staffline Group plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training. The Company has two segments: Staffing Services, which includes the provision of temporary staff to customers, and PeoplePlus, which includes the provision of welfare to work and other training services.

