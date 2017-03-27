St. James's Place plc (STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,229 at Macquarie

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from GBX 1,186 ($14.91) to GBX 1,229 ($15.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,192 ($14.98) price objective on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,095 ($13.76) to GBX 1,145 ($14.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) price objective on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,010 ($12.69) to GBX 1,150 ($14.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,136.29 ($14.28).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1057.00. The stock had a trading volume of 861,607 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,079.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,006.87. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.53 billion. St. James's Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 521.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,126.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 20.67 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from St. James's Place plc’s previous dividend of $12.33. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In other St. James's Place plc news, insider David Bellamy sold 407 shares of St. James's Place plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.43), for a total value of £4,025.23 ($5,058.73).

St. James's Place plc Company Profile

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

