Sse Plc’s (SSE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Sse Plc (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,695 ($20.93) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Sse Plc to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,740 ($21.49) to GBX 1,620 ($20.01) in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sse Plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.54) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.14) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.73 ($19.51).

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) opened at 1493.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.05 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,520.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,525.62. Sse Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,369.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,644.00.

About Sse Plc

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

