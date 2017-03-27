SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 41.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 13.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 95,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.49 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,947.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

