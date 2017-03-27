(SPXC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

(:) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation is a provider of technical products and systems, industrial products and services, service solutions and vehicle components. These products are primarily sold to customers throughout North America and Europe. As a global multi-industry company, SPX is focused on profitably growing businesses that have scale and growth potential. These businesses are grouped into four different segments: Technical Products and Systems, Industrial Products and Services, Flow Technology and Service Solutions. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of (NASDAQ:SPXC) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 155,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm’s market cap is $982.15 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

(:) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. ‘s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of by 152.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of by 13.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

