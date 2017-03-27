Sprint Corp (S) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $9.34 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprint Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) opened at 8.50 on Monday. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.89 billion.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sprint Corp had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sprint Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,734,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 638,800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 42.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,249,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corp during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint Corp

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

