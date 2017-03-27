Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have GBX 134 ($1.65) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 90 ($1.11).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPT. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Spirent Communications Plc to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 145 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, March 20th. N+1 Singer reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.35) price target on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 76 ($0.94) to GBX 103 ($1.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.91) price target on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 108.13 ($1.34).

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) traded up 2.11% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 117.43. 355,374 shares of the company traded hands. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 72.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 118.25. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 717.03 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Spirent Communications Plc’s previous dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 254 shares of Spirent Communications Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £251.46 ($310.56). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 256 shares of Spirent Communications Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £250.88 ($309.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 268,223 shares of company stock valued at $29,015,951.

About Spirent Communications Plc

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

