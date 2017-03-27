Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.52) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPI. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Spire Healthcare Group PLC from GBX 335 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($3.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.53) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.44) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.52) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.80 ($4.48).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 330.20. The stock had a trading volume of 385,900 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.32 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.74. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 295.00 and a one year high of GBX 411.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent hospital group. The Company provides in-patient, daycase and out-patient care from approximately 40 hospitals, 10 clinics and over two specialist care centers across the United Kingdom. The Company also owns and operates a sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform, and a screening service, Lifescan, as well as national pathology services.

