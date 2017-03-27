Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,577 ($44.95).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPX. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, March 10th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,787 ($60.16) per share, for a total transaction of £51,699.60 ($64,973.73). Also, insider James Whalen sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($60.15), for a total value of £171,578.10 ($215,631.65).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) traded down 0.69% on Thursday, hitting GBX 4749.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,679 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.49 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,568.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,397.61. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,250.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,835.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s previous dividend of $22.50.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

