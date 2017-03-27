Macquarie downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Speedway Motorsports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) traded up 0.37% on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,440 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.84. Speedway Motorsports has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/speedway-motorsports-inc-trk-rating-lowered-to-underperform-at-macquarie-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 37.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter worth $188,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc is engaged in promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports activities in the United States. The Company also provides event and non-event souvenir merchandising and distribution services, and food, beverage and hospitality catering services through its subsidiary, SMISC Holdings, Inc It provides radio programming, production and distribution; distributes wholesale and retail motorsports, and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel, and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.