Spectranetics Corp (SPNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Spectranetics Corp. is a medical device company engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of its technology for interventional cardiovascular therapy. The Company’s CVX-300 excimer laser system is the only excimer laser system approved by the FDA for multiple cardiovascular procedures. The technology has been designed for use in multiple cardiovascular applications, including coronary angioplasty and the removal of pacemaker and ICD leads. (press release) “

SPNC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectranetics Corp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) traded up 1.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 144,348 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Spectranetics Corp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Spectranetics Corp had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm earned $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectranetics Corp will post ($1.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stacy Powell Mcmahan sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $81,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,411 shares in the company, valued at $497,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,154 shares of company stock valued at $869,273. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectranetics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectranetics Corp by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,704,000. Finally, Novo A S raised its position in shares of Spectranetics Corp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novo A S now owns 1,179,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Spectranetics Corp

The Spectranetics Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs and to manage pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

