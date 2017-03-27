S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Receives $137.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) traded down 0.60% on Monday, reaching $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 735,525 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.49. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 297.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post $6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $465,388.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria R. Morris acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.90 per share, with a total value of $46,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

