Sonic Co. (SONC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Sonic has set its FY17 guidance at $1.20-1.29 EPS.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company earned $129.60 million during the quarter. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonic to post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 23.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Sonic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Sonic news, VP Harold A. Ceron sold 3,112 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $84,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 4,685 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $129,165.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,290,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,585,370.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

SONC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr raised Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

