SOCO International plc (SIA) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of SOCO International plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on SOCO International plc from GBX 148 ($1.83) to GBX 151 ($1.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SOCO International plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 156.29 ($1.93).

Shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) remained flat at GBX 132.00 during midday trading on Friday. 238,073 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.72. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 435.07 million. SOCO International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 168.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from SOCO International plc’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About SOCO International plc

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

