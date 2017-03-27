Snap Inc (SNAP) Now Covered by Jefferies Group LLC

Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 22.74 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.01 billion. Snap has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

