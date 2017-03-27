Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) PT Raised to GBX 2,500

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,460 ($30.92) to GBX 2,500 ($31.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group Plc to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,310 ($29.03) to GBX 2,480 ($31.17) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group Plc from GBX 2,300 ($28.91) to GBX 2,460 ($30.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.16) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) traded down 0.34% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2080.00. The stock had a trading volume of 579,790 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.89 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,171.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,950.00. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,503.93 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,260.00.

In other Smurfit Kappa Group Plc news, insider Ken Bowles sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($31.91), for a total value of £127,838.65 ($160,661.87).

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture of paper-based packaging products, with operations in Europe, Latin America, the United States and Canada. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solidboard, graphic board and bag-in-box.

