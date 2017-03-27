Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,480 ($31.17) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,310 ($29.03).
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKG. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.16) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2080.00. 579,790 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,950.00. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,503.93 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,260.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.89 billion.
In other news, insider Ken Bowles sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($31.91), for a total value of £127,838.65 ($160,661.87).
About Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
Smurfit Kappa Group plc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture of paper-based packaging products, with operations in Europe, Latin America, the United States and Canada. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solidboard, graphic board and bag-in-box.
