SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Now Covered by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) traded down 1.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,172 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.81 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business earned $758.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.37%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $223,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,081 shares of company stock valued at $675,689. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth $263,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

Skywest, Inc is a holding company for approximately two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet. SkyWest Airlines provides regional jet and turboprop service to airports located in the Midwestern and Western United States.

