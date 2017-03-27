Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Cowen and Company currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vetr cut Skechers USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $25.17 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Skechers USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.29.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,104 shares. Skechers USA has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.08 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 24,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $626,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,352.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Nason sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $500,010.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,104. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 9.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $8,244,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $22,134,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 14.0% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 114,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

