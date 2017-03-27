Sito Mobile Ltd (SITO) Given $5.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sito Mobile an industry rank of 215 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Sito Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) traded up 3.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 89,929 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Sito Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of -1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sito Mobile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sito Mobile by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Sito Mobile during the third quarter worth $451,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Sito Mobile during the third quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Akanthos Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sito Mobile by 171.8% in the third quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 316,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/sito-mobile-ltd-sito-given-5-50-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sito Mobile (SITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.