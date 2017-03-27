Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Recently, Simon Property extended & amended its $4 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. Also, it extended its $2 billion stock buyback program by 2 years. Further, in January, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share figure. Nevertheless, rising online sales is a serious concern as it curtails the demand for retail real estate space, thereby affecting occupancy and rent growth. While the company is striving to counter such pressure through various initiatives, the implementation of such measures requires a decent upfront cost and is likely to limit any robust growth in its profit margins in the near term. Also, hike in the interest rate has added to its woes. As such, over the past three months, shares of Simon Property underperformed the Zacks-categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Retail industry. Also, lately its full year 2017 FFO per share estimates moved down.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $250.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $247.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) traded down 1.16% on Monday, hitting $166.01. 627,600 shares of the stock traded hands. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average of $186.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.05. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post $6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,615,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,417,000 after buying an additional 289,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,744,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,180,000 after buying an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,216,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,259,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,820,000 after buying an additional 206,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 4,926,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,929,000 after buying an additional 125,491 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

