Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,945,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,908,000 after buying an additional 58,068 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 225,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 111.79 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

