Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) traded down 1.11% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.80% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs.

