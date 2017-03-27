Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Stake Decreased by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG lowered its stake in Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,867 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Siliconware Precision Industries were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 128.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 62.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) opened at 8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Siliconware Precision Industries has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of packaging and testing services of integrated circuits (ICs) and related products. The Company’s businesses include the manufacture, processing, assembly, testing and importing and exporting of ICs, transistors, light emitting diode (LED) digital displays, LED lights, liquid crystal display (LCD) clock cores, phototransistors, synthesis circuits, as well as thin film circuits and thick film circuits.

