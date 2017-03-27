Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp upgraded Silgan Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 194,974 shares. Silgan Holdings has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.00. Silgan Holdings had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Silgan Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Silgan Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silgan Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $36,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $30,833,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,889,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,602,000 after buying an additional 582,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings during the third quarter valued at $22,910,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings by 143.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 685,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 404,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc (Silgan) is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. The Company operates through three segments: metal container, closures and plastic container. The Company’s products include steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products; metal, composite and plastic closures for food and beverage products, and custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive and marine chemical products.

