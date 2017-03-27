Sii Investments Inc. WI Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.29 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/sii-investments-inc-wi-raises-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.89 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $566,228.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $1,092,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,699 shares of company stock worth $17,009,515. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.