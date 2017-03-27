Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Signature Bank worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Signature Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 31.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Signature Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) opened at 144.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.53 and a 12-month high of $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post $9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/signature-bank-sbny-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.