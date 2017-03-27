Signature Bank (SBNY) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank AG to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded down 1.45% on Friday, hitting $142.64. 347,469 shares of the stock traded hands. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.53 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post $9.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 86.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $225,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

