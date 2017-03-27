SIG plc (SHI) PT Raised to GBX 95

SIG plc (LON:SHI) had its target price increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 88 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SIG plc from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 96 ($1.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.27) price target on shares of SIG plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SIG plc from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 116 ($1.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.67) price target on shares of SIG plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 112.33 ($1.39).

SIG plc (LON:SHI) opened at 111.294312 on Monday. SIG plc has a one year low of GBX 86.60 and a one year high of GBX 148.70. The company’s market cap is GBX 658.17 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

SIG plc Company Profile

SIG plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of building products in Europe. The Company is engaged in the supply of specialist products to construction and related markets. It operates in two segments: UK & Ireland and Mainland Europe. It focuses its activities into approximately three product sectors: Insulation and Energy Management; Exteriors, and Interiors.

