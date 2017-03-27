Short Interest in Western Digital Corp (WDC) Decreases By 26.8%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,358,695 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 7,324,937 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,256,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Western Digital Corp news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 68,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $5,270,999.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $418,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $168,304,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 78.18 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $22.52 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Western Digital Corp had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Western Digital Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post $8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Brean Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital Corp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Western Digital Corp Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

