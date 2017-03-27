Short Interest in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Declines By 4.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,051,036 shares, a drop of 4.1% from the February 28th total of 25,069,130 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,225,698 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 107.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $2,020,513.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,434,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,295 shares of company stock worth $30,288,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 791.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $183,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

