Short Interest in MannKind Co. (MNKD) Declines By 5.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,793,968 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 21,026,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,692,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) opened at 1.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.26. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.76. The company earned $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at $3,047,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,818,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 145,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

