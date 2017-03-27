Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI) Short Interest Update

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,222 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 1,277,967 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Jumei International Holding (NYSE:JMEI) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. 329,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. Jumei International Holding has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jumei International Holding during the second quarter worth about $6,871,000. GLG Partners LP boosted its stake in Jumei International Holding by 828.2% in the second quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 836,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 746,131 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Jumei International Holding by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Summitview Investment Management boosted its stake in Jumei International Holding by 0.8% in the third quarter. Summitview Investment Management now owns 2,501,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jumei International Holding by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/short-interest-in-jumei-international-holding-limited-jmei-decreases-by-48-8-updated-updated.html.

About Jumei International Holding

Jumei International Holding Limited is an online retailer of beauty products. The Company’s sales formats consist of curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. The Company’s Jumei Global sales channel is part of its curated sales format. The Company’s curated sales format includes branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.