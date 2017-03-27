AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,639 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 1,356,034 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,172,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other AMC Entertainment Holdings news, CEO Adam M. Aron acquired 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 190,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 342,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 631,385 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut AMC Entertainment Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.39.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,822 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

