Shoe Carnival’s (SCVL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded up 1.525% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.305. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,745 shares. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $423.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.988 and a beta of 0.90.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 859.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $323,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children.

