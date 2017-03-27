Shire PLC (SHP) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 6,000 ($74.10) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

SHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.93) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($72.87) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($81.51) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shire PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,115.60 ($75.53).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4676.08 on Monday. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,377.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 42.21 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,761.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,764.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 20.64 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

