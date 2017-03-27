Shawbrook Group PLC (SHAW) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHAW. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 367 ($4.53) target price on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shawbrook Group PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 306.20 ($3.78).

Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 315.00. 1,332,714 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.59. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 789.08 million. Shawbrook Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 323.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/shawbrook-group-plc-shaw-given-new-gbx-300-price-target-at-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, insider Steve Pateman sold 70,527 shares of Shawbrook Group PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.32), for a total value of £189,717.63 ($234,306.08).

Shawbrook Group PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Shawbrook Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawbrook Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.