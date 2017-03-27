Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $919,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,884,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,992,000 after buying an additional 1,313,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,693,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,390,000 after buying an additional 455,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,259,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,530,000 after buying an additional 278,923 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,563,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,354,000 after buying an additional 337,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Honeywell International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,038,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,698,000 after buying an additional 1,885,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 124.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.25 and a 1-year high of $127.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company earned $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 43.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Vetr raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.99.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

