Serco Group plc (SRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 136.09 ($1.68).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group plc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group plc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Serco Group plc from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 138 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Serco Group plc from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) traded down 1.67% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 111.70. 4,532,871 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.26. Serco Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 151.10.

Serco Group plc Company Profile

