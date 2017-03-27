Selkirk Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Selkirk Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 3.9% of Selkirk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 67.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.38 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The company earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.19.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,814,224.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

