Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SCSS. Wedbush downgraded Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,102.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 580,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 124.1% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 97,044 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the third quarter worth about $6,112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) traded up 1.40% on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 566,902 shares. Select Comfort Corp. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.98 million. Select Comfort Corp. had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Comfort Corp.

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company’s Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to monitor each individual’s sleep. The Company also offers a line of sleep products, including FlextFit adjustable base technology and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products.

