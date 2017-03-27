Secureworks Corp (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) opened at 11.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $932.56 million. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Secureworks Corp stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Secureworks Corp worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Secureworks Corp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

About Secureworks Corp

Secureworks Corp., formerly SecureWorks Holding Corp., is a global provider of intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

