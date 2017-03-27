Brokerages Set Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) PT at $60.46

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cann assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vetr raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $890,176.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,414,954.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,754 in the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cupps Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up 1.10% during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 539,357 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.18 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post ($1.86) EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

