Scotiabank Reiterates Buy Rating for BP plc (BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.64 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. 3,404,986 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. BP plc has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company earned $51.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 billion. BP plc had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. BP plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,905.95%.

WARNING: “Scotiabank Reiterates Buy Rating for BP plc (BP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/scotiabank-reiterates-buy-rating-for-bp-plc-bp.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP plc during the fourth quarter valued at $144,365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BP plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,500,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BP plc by 490.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,894,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after buying an additional 1,573,370 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in BP plc by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 5,096,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,209,000 after buying an additional 890,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP plc by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,240,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after buying an additional 815,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.