Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) (NYSE:DDC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

DDC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities set a C$18.00 price objective on Dominion Diamond Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dominion Diamond Corp to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) traded up 2.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,376 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The firm’s market cap is $1.44 billion. Dominion Diamond Corp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/scotiabank-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-dominion-diamond-corp-ddc.html.

Dominion Diamond Corp Company Profile

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

